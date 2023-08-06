Premiering music and dressed as Barbie, Margarita Doria celebrated her birthday

The vallenato music singer Margarita Doria Carrascal celebrated her birthday on Saturday, August 5 dressed as Barbie and with the premiere of the song ‘Fantasia’.

“The day has arrived, it is my birthday and as has been the custom for several years, we celebrate it with new music. It is a gift to me that you continue to support me and share my music”, Margarita Doria wrote on her social networks, where she also thanked her husband and manager for the support he has given her musical career.

The song is available on digital platforms, along with a video on the vallenato singer’s YouTube channel, in which she appears dressed as Barbie, captivating her followers and letting herself catch the “fever” for the premiere of the film Inspired by the Mattel character.

‘Fantasia’ is authored by Manuel Zabala, Juan Carlos Luces and José Alfredo Quiñonezin which he expresses the silent love he feels for a person and the dreams he has that his wishes and imaginations come true.

Margarita Doria Carrascal surprises her followers with this musical release after the premiere of ‘Yo soy’ and ‘Yo también’ at the beginning of this year.

ABOUT MARGARITA DORIA

Daisy Doria Carrascal She is an artist from Barranquilla who He became known in 2015 when he won the Unpublished Song in version 48 of the Vallenata Legend Festivalwith the theme of his authorship ‘Vallenato del alma’.

Among his bunch of songs, “A real man”, “I don’t deserve so much silence”, “Come to me”, “It separates us”, “You’re past”, “I’m guilty” and “Pa’ up”, the which he recorded in collaboration with his little son Hugo.

BY: LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.

