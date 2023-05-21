Presentation of the “Solidarity Trophy” 21st edition

PRESS CONFERENCE 2 – Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 11.30 am in the Sala dell’Arengo – Town Hall





Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 11.30 in the Sala dell’Arengo of the Municipal Residence presentation will take place twenty-first edition of the “Solidarity Trophy”scheduled from 25 to 27 May.

The following spoke at the meeting with the press:

Matthew FornasiniCouncilor for Budget and Accounting, Participates and Tourism;

David Fratini, event organizer;

Antonio Labianco, General of the Carabinieri

Cavallini Arduino e Marco Fonsati, organizers.









Downloadable images:





