President Biden’s Reelection Threatened by Hunter Biden’s Legal Troubles and Age Concerns

Hunter Biden’s Legal Troubles and Age Questions Threaten President Biden’s Reelection

(CNN) – President Joe Biden is facing two major challenges that could impact his chances of reelection. His son Hunter Biden’s legal troubles, including federal gun charges, and the widespread perception that the 80-year-old president is too old for another term, are causing him significant distress this week.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges in Delaware, accused of lying about his past drug abuse and violating a gun law. The charges stem from his purchase of a gun in 2018, before his father’s presidential campaign. Additionally, Hunter’s affair with Hallie Biden, the wife of his late brother Beau, came to light when she abandoned the gun behind a grocery store.

The ongoing investigations into tax evasion and foreign dealings have yet to lead to charges against Hunter Biden. Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss, appointed earlier this year as a special prosecutor to ensure the independence of the Department of Justice, has not found a basis for criminal charges related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. However, House Republicans are planning to conduct an official impeachment inquiry, authorized by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to gather more evidence.

While the impeachment trial against President Biden may not materialize, the investigation itself will keep Hunter Biden in the minds of voters. This could sway their perception of the president and raise questions about his family’s activities. House Republicans hope to achieve a similar effect as the investigations into Hillary Clinton’s related to the Benghazi incident, which had negative consequences for her politically.

A CNN poll conducted in late August revealed that over half of Americans believe that President Biden had some involvement in his son’s businesses while serving as vice president. However, no direct evidence has been found linking the two. The perception of wrongdoing persists among the majority who think the actions were illegal.

Hunter Biden’s legal troubles and the perception of presidential involvement in his business dealings are significant concerns for the Biden administration. However, they may not be the most damaging factors in an election. President Biden’s low job approval rating and concerns about the economy could ultimately have a more significant impact.

Moreover, the age issue continues to plague President Biden’s public image. A quarter of Americans surveyed in the CNN poll expressed doubt about Biden’s stamina and acumen to effectively serve as president. The concern over the president’s age extends beyond conservative media outlets and has become a widely discussed topic among Americans.

Furthermore, a significant number of Democrats want an alternative candidate in the 2024 election. Two-thirds of Democratic-leaning registered voters in the poll expressed a desire for a different candidate, although no specific alternative gained widespread support. The lack of confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to take office was also evident in a recent interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke highly of Harris but emphasized her support for Biden.

President Biden’s campaign strategists are focused on a data-centric approach to sway swing voters away from former President Trump. They see the media as perpetuating concerns about Biden’s age and the allegations of corruption surrounding Hunter Biden, despite the lack of evidence.

As the 2024 elections approach, it remains uncertain what issues will dominate the race. If it becomes a referendum on an aging president and the suspicion surrounding his son’s activities, Biden may face an uphill battle for reelection. However, attempting to overturn an election could be an even less favorable position for voters.

It is crucial for President Biden and his administration to address these challenges head-on and prove their commitment to transparency and accountability. Only time will tell how these factors will ultimately shape the outcome of the 2024 elections.

