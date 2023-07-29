Home » President Bukele awards salvadoran medalists from the Central American and Caribbean Games
President Bukele awards salvadoran medalists from the Central American and Caribbean Games

Jul 28, 2023, 7:43 pm

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, presented this day a recognition to the Salvadoran medalists of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

The gold and silver medal winners received the José Simeón Cañas Order of the Liberator of Slaves in the “Knight” Grade, while the bronze medal winners obtained the José Matías Delgado National Order in the “Officer” Grade.

«I hope that many of you who are going to continue in your sports career continue to bring us many victories and joys like this (…) I want to thank all of you on behalf of the Government of El Salvador and all Salvadorans. And although we are a small country, we know that we are doing great things”, the Salvadoran President thanked the athletes.

It should be noted that the medalists will be given an economic incentive for medals, as part of the Government’s support for sports in the country.

