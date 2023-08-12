President Gustavo Petro regretted what happened in Cauca

The events that occurred in the match of this Saturday, August 12, add to what has been occurring in this region of the country. Added more insecurity and more fear, did we go back to the old days? is the question that many people ask themselves, given what happened throughout the year.

The subintendent Michael León, and the patrolmen Jorge Laureano Orozco and Eimy Marcelina Rodríguez, were presumably killed by Farc dissidents, on the road that leads to Suárez, when the uniformed men were carrying out patrols. The president, Gustavo Petro, used his networks to regret what happened to the members of the Police.

The publication that Gustavo Petro made on his social network Twitter, was made based on what the Ministry of Defense had already published, where it offers a great reward to find the whereabouts of those responsible for this fatal event.

“We condemn the vile attack suffered by uniformed officers from @PoliciaCauca in Morales, Cauca, and which claimed the life of the SI. Michael León and patrolmen Eymy Rodríguez and José Orozco. Solidarity with their families and friends. We also wish the speedy recovery of PT Leonardo Bernal.

@DirectorPolicia announces a reward of up to $200 million to find the whereabouts of ‘Marlon Vásquez’, head of the ‘Jaime Martínez’ front of the Farc dissidents, alias ‘El Paisa’, ‘Samper’ and ‘Martín’, responsible for the homicides. »

At the same time, the director of the Police spoke through a trill “we honor the memory of our police heroes murdered in Morales (Cauca): subintendent Michael León and patrolmen Eymy Rodríguez and José Orozco Bedoya, and we wish for the speedy recovery of patrolman Leonardo Bernal Pérez, who survived the insane attack”.

However, Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco also expressed his opinion regarding what happened “Solidarity with the @PoliciaColombia and the families of the three police officers murdered today in Morales-Cauca, and condemns those who committed the crime”

