Real Madrid kicked off the 2023-24 LaLiga season with an impressive 2-0 victory against Athletic Club at San Mamés stadium. However, the win was marred by the news that their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ruling him out for the entire season.

Despite this setback, Real Madrid displayed their dominance on the field. Rodrygo, wearing the number 11 jersey, opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a powerful shot that beat Athletic Club’s goalkeeper Unai Simón. Jude Bellingham, the team’s star signing, then doubled the lead with a fantastic goal using the inside of his right boot. Bellingham’s seamless integration into the team as the ’10’ player has made a noticeable impact.

Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti showcased his tactical prowess, opting for a diamond formation up front with Bellingham, Vinícius, and Rodrygo. This young attacking trio proved to be a formidable force, combining their skills to create numerous scoring opportunities for their team.

However, there was concern for Real Madrid as defender Eder Militao also suffered an injury during the match. The severity of the injury is yet to be determined, but losing another key player would be a significant blow to the team.

In Courtois’ absence, Andriy Lunin stepped up as the starting goalkeeper and kept a clean sheet. Lunin, eager to prove himself, demonstrated his capabilities between the posts.

Additionally, changes were made throughout the match, with players like Alex Berenguer, Jungle Sancet, and Luke Modric being substituted. The goalscorers for Real Madrid were Rodrygo and Bellingham.

The match saw some yellow cards being handed out, with Muniain, Daniel Vivian, Alaba, and Williams receiving cautions from the referee.

With this victory, Real Madrid kicks off the season on a positive note. However, they will need to overcome the challenge of Courtois’ absence and Militao’s injury as they aim to secure further success in LaLiga.

