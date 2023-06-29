‘Presumed Remains’ found in wreckage of ‘Titan’

According to the US Coast Guard, “suspected human remains” have been discovered in the wreckage of the submersible “Titan” that imploded near the sunken “Titanic”. US experts would now carry out an official analysis of the body parts that were “carefully secured in the wreckage at the scene of the accident,” the Coast Guard said on Wednesday. All five occupants of the “Titan” died in the accident in the North Atlantic. Previously, the salvage of the debris of the “Titan” had been completed. Television footage showed the shattered parts being unloaded from a ship onto a flatbed truck at a dock in St. John’s, eastern Canada.

Evidence should clarify the cause

The US Coast Guard also said that after consultations with investigative authorities from international partners, the evidence should be brought to a US port on a US Coast Guard ship, where further analysis and testing could take place. The evidence would “provide important insights into the cause of this tragedy,” said the head of the US investigation, Jason Neubauer. However, there is still much work to be done to understand the factors that led to this catastrophic loss of Titan and to help ensure that a tragedy like this does not happen again.

“Extremely Risky” quest

The search and rescue operation was “extremely risky,” said the spokesman for the New York company Pelagic Research, which owns the remote-controlled rescue vehicle Odysseus. “It was extremely stressful and exhausting for the team, who worked around the clock with almost no sleep for 10 days,” Jeff Mahoney told AFP.

The “Titan” left on June 18 with five occupants for the wreck of the “Titanic”. After almost two hours, contact with the escort ship broke off. After a four-day search, a diving robot found debris at a depth of 3,800 meters on the seabed, which was the remains of the “Titan”. According to the US Coast Guard, the submersible imploded under the enormous water pressure.

The five occupants were believed to have died instantly. On board were the head of the operating company, OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, the British entrepreneur and adventurer Hamish Harding, the British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, and the French “Titanic”. -Expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

From the archive:

more on the subject

world mirror

Who is on board the missing Titanic submersible

The oxygen lasts only a few hours. Since Sunday, the submarine that was supposed to bring five occupants to the wreck of the sunken “Titanic” …

Who is on board the missing Titanic submersible

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

