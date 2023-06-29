König’s injured ankle still hurts, but he will ride in Donington Park

The consequences of the neck-breaking fall were greater than he expected. In May, Oliver König sprained his ankle and tore ligaments after falling from a highsider in Barcelona, ​​throwing away his crutches after a few weeks. “I still don’t have 100 percent momentum in my leg. I had to train mainly the upper body. When I got on the bike after that time, I was done. But everything is already optimal,” described the native of Prague, who is very much looking forward to England. “It’s my favorite track. In addition, this year it will be driven on new asphalt.”

He did not participate in the last race, in Italy he was replaced in the team by Luca Vitali, who did not finish both races. “Of course it was difficult for me that I couldn’t go to the track, I watched everything at home,” recounted König, who is already in full training. He spent a lot of time on smaller circuits. He also completed team testing on his racing Kawasaki. “I was preparing thanks to Filip Fejgl, it helped me a lot. I know that I am capable of finishing the race well.”

It will have a couple of new features on the machine available in the UK. Specifically, it is a new frame and, above all, the engine, which was run in the last race in Italy. “I would like to get to my first point this year,” declared König, who is in his first year at Newton University. elementary school. It will be more difficult in the third semester,” assessed König with a smile, who was praised by his manager Miloš Čihák.

“I’m excited about Oliver’s first year, we’re looking forward to seeing how he does now. I expect that he will be able to finish, even if it will not be easy with that ankle. It’s going to be a long one because there’s not much resting on the track in Britain. Otherwise, I expect further progress,” declared Čihák. The racing weekend in Great Britain will be followed by the program in Most at the end of July.

