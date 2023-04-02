Home News Prime Minister Heger does not know what Minister Heger is doing
News

Prime Minister Heger does not know what Minister Heger is doing

by admin
Prime Minister Heger does not know what Minister Heger is doing

Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. Heger has no one to talk to at Rázsochy

Friday’s visit to Ukraine confirms that when it comes to foreign policy and aid to an attacked neighbor, Eduard Heger has nothing to blame. Slovakia has a clear position, the formulated positions are based on considerable help and there is nothing to be ashamed of in front of the world.

This does not apply if we stay at home, for example in the healthcare sector. In the week when Penta opened a new hospital in Bratislava’s Bory, we learned that the Ministry of Finance, headed by Eduard Heger, questions the construction of Rázsoch, suggesting that it be removed from the renovation plan and that the money be used for other hospitals.

The Ministry of Health, headed by Eduard Heger, assures that the Rázsochy project is still alive. Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Suspended in the void, mountaineer recovered from the helicopter rescue

You may also like

Perugino. Immortal Renaissance. At the cinema the rediscovery...

The high price crisis and the dismantling of...

Holy Week Program 2023 San Ignacio de Loyola...

Too much money, my lady – Il Fatto...

The real fertility rate in 2033?… A reality...

Orange alert is maintained due to the activity...

Rhino News, and more…: Rhino Jewelry User Meeting...

Tomáš Zálešák: Reading between the lines or “We...

Ángel Barajas is crowned world gymnastics champion with...

Why JP Morgan AM focuses on long-term and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy