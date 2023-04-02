Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. Heger has no one to talk to at Rázsochy

Friday’s visit to Ukraine confirms that when it comes to foreign policy and aid to an attacked neighbor, Eduard Heger has nothing to blame. Slovakia has a clear position, the formulated positions are based on considerable help and there is nothing to be ashamed of in front of the world.

This does not apply if we stay at home, for example in the healthcare sector. In the week when Penta opened a new hospital in Bratislava’s Bory, we learned that the Ministry of Finance, headed by Eduard Heger, questions the construction of Rázsoch, suggesting that it be removed from the renovation plan and that the money be used for other hospitals.

The Ministry of Health, headed by Eduard Heger, assures that the Rázsochy project is still alive. Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger