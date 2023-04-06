Lahore: Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Javed Khan has said that, God willing, the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held at D Chowk Islamabad.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan in his tweet said “Inshallah Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing in ceremony will be held at D Chowk Islamabad – Inshallah”

He said that by dissolving the National Assembly, Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies, simultaneous elections are possible in the entire country.