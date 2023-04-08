Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Exit: Calle 64 # 51D – 154 (Chapel Hospital San Vicente de Paul Foundation).

3:00 p.m.: CELEBRATION OF THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF THE LORD. ADORATION TO THE HOLY CROSS. COMMUNION.

7:00 p.m.: Seven Words. Procession with the Holy Sepulchre.

Visit to the Holy Sepulcher until 11:00 pm

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 am: Meditation of the Holy Stations of the Cross. It leaves the Urabá sector in front of the El Rosario Clinic,

Carry a cross or crucifix.

3:00 p.m.: Liturgical action of the passion and death of the Lord and adoration of the Holy Cross.

7:00 p.m.: Meditation on the seven words of the Lord on the cross and procession to the Holy Sepulcher towards the chapel of the Monastery of the Reparador Sisters. For the procession take a candle. Calle 45 No. 61-26.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 am: Pious exercise of the holy Stations of the Cross. Meeting place: Ciudad del Rio Park.

Finished the Stations of the Cross in the Temple, we will have THE SOLEMN LITURGICAL ACTION OF THE DEATH OF THE LORD.

6:00 pm: Sermon on the Seven Words of Our Lord Jesus Christ on the cross and descent. Procession with the image to the Holy Sepulcher and veneration until 9:00 pm

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

10:00 am: Stations of the Cross inside the Parish Temple for those who cannot follow the Stations of the Cross in the Parishes of the City Center.

3:00 pm: Solemn Liturgical Action of the Lord’s Passion and Death.

Adoration of the Holy Cross. Communion. This is the most important of this day

7:00 pm: Seven Words Our Lord Jesus Christ.

descent. Procession with the Holy Sepulcher inside the Temple

(The Temple will be open until 9:30 pm at night)

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

10:00 am: Saint Viacrucis.

3:00 pm: Celebration of the passion of the Lord.

5:00 pm: Meditation on the seven words.

It may interest you: Holy Week Programming 2023 San José Parish



The Twelve Apostles Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Departure from the Vicaria Perpetua Parish Hospital of San Vicente de Paul (Calle 64 No. 51D – 15A.

11:00 am: Continue to Jesús Nazareno Parish and continue in procession to Twelve Apostles Parish and end at Espíritu Santo Parish.

3:00 pm: Liturgy of the death of the Lord.

4:00 pm: Seven words.

Catedral Metropolitana

April 7 – Good Friday

9:30 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. The Archbishop presides. (Starts in the Parish of San José)

3:00 pm: Liturgical action of the death of the Lord. Passion reading. Universal prayer. Adoration of the cross. Holy Communion. The Archbishop presides.

7:00 pm: Meditation on the seven Words. The Archbishop presides.

8:00 pm: Procession of the Holy Sepulcher (Culminates in the Parish of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria)

Jesus Nazareno Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

8:30 am: Via Crucifixion. Exit: St. Vincent de Paul Perpetual Vicarage Parish, continue along Av. Bolivar to Calle 62 (Arabá) Pass to the Parish of Jesus of Nazareth, Clle 62 to the Cra. 53 (Cundinamarca) along this to 61 Street (Moore) to the corner John of the Corral, continue to the Twelve Apostles Parish and end at the Holy Spirit Parish.

3:00 p.m.: Liturgy of the Passion.

7:00 pm: Sermon of the seven words. Juan del Corral to calle 59, turn to the Hospital San Vicente and the temple.

Saint Joseph Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

10:00 am: Judgment Sermon from the balcony of the rectory. Holy Stations of the Cross towards the Metropolitan Cathedral.

3:00 pm: Solemn liturgical action of the passion and death of the Lord.

7:00 pm: Sermon of the seven words. Procession to the Holy Sepulcher inside the temple.