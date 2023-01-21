The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, reported on the organization of a civic event in Quibdó with young indigenous women from the Embera community with the aim of overcoming stigmatization and creating environments for peaceful coexistence.

UNFPA is the United Nations agency responsible for sexual and reproductive health.

“Respecting life and diversity, they have a great effort to get ahead, participating and empowering themselves, through cultural, artistic and sports expressions. The construction of territorial peace starts from dialogue, to generate agreements and commitments from the different roles, in order to empower and develop the capacities of the youth”.

These acts are part of a project supported by UNICEF and the ILO, financed by @UNPeacebuilding and implemented by @AldeasColombia.

This United Nations Fund also reported that the event “Cup for peace and reconciliation” was held in the Villa España neighborhood of Quibdó.

On its website, UNFPA notes that “our mission is to create a world in which all pregnancies are wanted, all births are safe and the potential of all young people is harnessed.”