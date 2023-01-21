

During the Spring Festival, two waves of cold air successively affected many places in southern my country to welcome the New Year’s Eve in the rain



China Weather Network News today (January 21) ushered in New Year’s Eve, and the precipitation in many places in the south will increase. During the Spring Festival (January 21st to 27th), my country will have two waves of cold air coming in succession. Among them, the cold air at the beginning of the first day is stronger and has a wider range of influence. There will be obvious strong winds and cooling weather in the central and eastern regions. The local temperature drop will exceed 16°C, and the public needs to add clothes in time to keep warm.

The development of precipitation in the south of the Huaihe River has increased, and the southwestern part of Tibet will face heavy snowfall from the third day of the first day

Yesterday, there was not much rain and snow in our country, and it was scattered in the northeast and southwest regions. From 8 o’clock yesterday to 6 o’clock today, there were light to moderate snow and local heavy snow in northern Xinjiang and western Tibet; Chongqing, southwestern Guizhou, eastern Guangdong, Light rain occurred in Fujian, southern Zhejiang and other places.

From New Year’s Eve to the first day of the new year, the precipitation in the south of the Huaihe River will develop rapidly and increase. There will be light rain and snow in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, and South China. light snow. On the second day of the lunar new year, the precipitation in the south will decrease and weaken.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be light to moderate snow or rain in parts of northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Northeast China, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, southern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, southwestern Shanxi, northern Jiangsu, southern Qinghai, and southeastern Tibet. Among them, there is heavy snow (5-9 mm) in the area along the Tianshan Mountains in northern Xinjiang; there is light rain in parts of the southern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, eastern southwest, central and eastern South China, and eastern Jiangnan. Moderate rain in some areas. There are 4-6 winds in parts of eastern Xinjiang, central and western Inner Mongolia, Shandong Peninsula, Liaodong Peninsula and other places. the southern part of the East China Sea,Taiwanstrait,TaiwanThere will be northerly or northeasterly winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the East Ocean, Bashi Channel, and most of the South China Sea.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Beijing, eastern and southern Jilin, northern Liaoning, northern Shandong Peninsula, and northern Gansu; eastern and southern Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, and southwest There was light rain in parts of the east and most of South China. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, northern China, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places. There will be winds of magnitude 5 to 7 in the Bohai Sea and the East China Sea, and gusts of magnitude 8.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snowfall in parts of eastern North China, eastern and northern Shandong, and western mountainous areas in southern Xinjiang; eastern Southwest China, Jiangnan, South China,TaiwanThere was light rain in parts of most of the island and other places, and moderate rain in parts of eastern Jiangnan and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, the eastern part of Northwest China, the southern part of Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai, and eastern Jiangnan. The central and southern part of the Yellow Sea, the southern part of the East China Sea,Taiwanstrait,TaiwanThere will be 7-8 winds and gusts of 9 on the Edongyang side.

Looking forward to the Spring Festival holiday, from the third to the fourth day of the lunar new year, most of the south will turn sunny to cloudy for a short time. From the fifth to the sixth day of the new year, the rainy and snowy weather will come again in the western and northern parts of South China, Jiangnan, the eastern part of the Sichuan Basin and Guizhou. At the peak of the return trip during the Spring Festival travel season, everyone should pay attention to the adverse effects on traffic travel caused by rain and snow, such as slippery roads and reduced visibility.In addition, there may be heavy snowfall in southwestern Tibet. It is expected that from the third day to the eighth day, there will be snowstorms in the Ngari area in western Tibet, and there will be heavy snowstorms from Pulan to Nyalam, and local heavy snowstorms. This round of heavy snowfall has certainextremeThe local public needs to be alert to the occurrence of snow disasters.

A cold air at the beginning of the month will create strong winds in the central and eastern regions to cool down the Northeast during the Spring Festival in severe cold

In terms of temperature, two waves of cold air will affect our country one after another during the Spring Festival. The temperature in most parts of the north is lower than normal in the same period, and the temperature in the south is close to the normal level.

Among them, this round of cold air at the beginning of the first day of the new year is stronger and has a wider range of influence. Most of the central and eastern regions will experience significant wind and cooling weather. It is estimated that from the 22nd to the 24th, the temperature will drop by 4-8°C in most areas, and the temperature in some areas such as central Inner Mongolia, the central and southern parts of Northeast China, the eastern and southern parts of the Jiangnan region will drop by 10-14°C, and the local temperature will be above 16°C. ～6 winds, gusts 7-8, 6-8 winds in the eastern and southern sea areas, 9-10 gusts, and sand and dust weather in parts of the northwest. From the 26th to the 27th, weak cold air will also affect the central and eastern regions.

In northeastern Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, the temperature will continue to drop before the third day of junior high school, and severe cold weather below minus 40 ℃ may appear in some areas. This year’s “April 9” is extremely cold. In the city, the minimum temperature in Harbin will remain around minus 30°C for two consecutive days from the first day to the second day of the second day.

As the Chinese New Year is approaching, China Weather.com wishes everyone a happy Chinese New Year and all the best!

