Home » Promise of God reaches the summit, Bari and The Bourgeois in the abyss
News

Promise of God reaches the summit, Bari and The Bourgeois in the abyss

by admin
Promise of God reaches the summit, Bari and The Bourgeois in the abyss

End clap for the Kinshasa Urban Entente (Eufkin)/Lukunga Division I championship. . On the other hand, News AS Bari and AS Les Bourgeois respectively 26 points (-34) and 19 points (-6) are relegated to Division II.

It is the realization of a dream that has become a reality, the fulfillment of a wish. Promise of God rejoices after winning the elite championship stamped zelotic (note: sandy ground) at Lukunga.

This formation will play the Entente provincial de football de Kinshasa (Epfkin), the 2023-2024 sports season.

God’s promise is 28 wins in 40 outings, 5 losses and 7 draws; 84 goals scored, the best attack and 29 goals conceded. Jeukins comes in 2nd position with 85 points (+42), Étoile de Binza is 3rd with also 85 points but +40 as goal average.

Vinegar for News AS Bari and AS Les Bourgeois who will now unfortunately return to the Division II championship.

MJLC, AC City of David, New US Kintambo, Lukunga held 5 points or 60 to 55 points in the range of 5th and 8th place.

As part of the measures taken, Eufkin-Lukunga withdrew 3 additional points from the following teams: Étoile de Binza, New AS Bari, Les Racines, Nguma.

Nesta Stones

See also  Land registry reform, so the government tries not to raise taxes

You may also like

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy