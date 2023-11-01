Promoting Economic and Trade Cooperation in the High-Quality Joint Construction of the “Belt and Road”: Achievements and Future Prospects

Beijing hosts the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum to mark the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the initiative. During the summit, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered several important speeches emphasizing the need for deepening economic and trade cooperation and promoting high-quality development in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Over the past 10 years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has provided important guidance for the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, leading to substantial achievements and making it an internationally acclaimed initiative. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a major contribution to global governance reform, building a community with a shared future for mankind, and promoting multilateralism and free trade.

The “Belt and Road” initiative, which spans different civilizations, cultures, and social systems, has opened up new paths for exchanges between countries and built a new framework for international cooperation. It has enriched the global development landscape and created a world that benefits all nations. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has enhanced the status of developing countries and emerging economies in the world market system, giving them a stronger voice in global economic governance.

China has demonstrated its responsibility as a major power under the “Belt and Road” initiative. It has advocated the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Silk Road Fund, and contributed to economic and trade cooperation among co-building countries. The China International Import Expo, initiated and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping, has become an important platform for promoting high-level opening-up and international trade cooperation.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” is committed to achieving win-win cooperation and promoting a global development pattern that is universally beneficial, balanced, coordinated, and inclusive. It strengthens economic and trade cooperation between China and other countries, making China a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions. The scale of trade and investment between China and co-building countries continues to expand, surpassing $19.1 trillion over the past 10 years. China‘s foreign direct investment has exceeded $240 billion, covering various fields of economic and social development.

Additionally, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has contributed to trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. More than 80 countries and international organizations participate in the “One Belt, One Road” Trade Unimpeded Cooperation Initiative, and China has signed 22 free trade agreements with 29 countries and regions. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) has officially come into effect, solidifying the largest free trade zone in the world.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has not only improved infrastructure and connectivity in participating countries but also enhanced people’s livelihood and well-being. It has empowered countries to enhance their development capabilities and promote common global development.

As the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum concludes, the focus now shifts towards deepening economic and trade cooperation and entering a new stage of high-quality development in the joint construction of the initiative. This will further promote the modernization of countries worldwide and build an open, inclusive, interconnected, and common community for the developing world.

