Israeli Warplanes Launch Devastating Strikes on Gaza Refugee Camps, Causing Hundreds of Casualties

Warplane strikes on Gaza refugee camps kill hundreds

On October 31, the Israeli military conducted air strikes on the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northeastern Gaza Strip, resulting in a high number of casualties. The Israeli military stated that the air strikes targeted a “terrorist facility” based on intelligence. Several members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, including senior commander Ibrahim Biari, were killed in the attack.

According to Palestinian media reports, the air strikes caused at least 50 deaths and 150 injuries. Rescue efforts are still ongoing, with many people trapped under the rubble. The Palestinian Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip reported that the air strikes destroyed an entire block of the Jabaliya refugee camp, resulting in approximately 400 casualties.

In addition to the air strikes, the Israeli army engaged in combat with Hamas armed personnel in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army claimed to have killed around 50 Hamas armed personnel and destroyed Hamas tunnel entrances, weapons, and military equipment.

Pakistan reports thousands of casualties

According to the Interior Department of the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Israeli tank troops entered the Karama area in the northwest of Gaza City and stationed themselves in this area on October 31. Palestinian security sources revealed that the Israeli tank troops were accompanied by naval and air force cover as they advanced in the northwest of Gaza City. The Israeli army has now reached Saladin Road, the main north-south road, and is attempting to cut off all paths from north to south. There are also reports of Israeli troops entering the West Bank town of Arura and destroying the residence of senior Hamas leader Saleh Aruri.

Yemen’s Houthis fire missiles at Israel

Yahya Sarria, spokesman for the Houthi armed forces in Yemen, announced that they launched a large number of missiles and drones towards Israel on October 31, marking the third launch in support of Palestine. The Houthi armed forces stated that they will continue to use missiles and drones to carry out targeted strikes until Israel ceases its aggression.

The Israel Defense Forces reported successfully intercepting a surface-to-surface missile fired towards Israel from the Red Sea area. This is the first time Israel has utilized a long-range missile defense system in the current round of conflict. Earlier in the day, a drone flying from Yemen towards the southern Israeli city of Eilat was intercepted over the Red Sea.

Guterres calls for a ceasefire and expanded aid

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres expressed deep concern about the escalation of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the risk of crisis spillover. He strongly called for a humanitarian ceasefire and expanded access to aid in the Gaza Strip. Guterres emphasized that the current level of humanitarian aid is far insufficient and urged all parties to implement a sustained, safe, and large-scale humanitarian ceasefire.

Guterres stressed the importance of protecting civilians on both sides and called for compliance with international humanitarian law. He warned that further escalation will only increase the suffering of civilians, and urged all parties to respect the established rules and regulations.

The situation in the Gaza Strip remains tense, with ongoing military operations and escalating violence. International efforts are being made to broker a ceasefire and provide much-needed humanitarian assistance to the affected population.