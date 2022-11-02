I am a woman married to a man__. We happened to have fun with others, but not lately because we have a young child. We are both bisexual and over 40. We were evaluating the monkeypox vaccine, but it didn’t seem urgent to me because we don’t have sex with anyone at the moment. I come to the question: how should I react to the discovery that my husband has been vaccinated without telling me? I saw a red bump on his arm, he replied that it was nothing. So I told him it sounded like the reaction to the monkeypox vaccine, and he admitted he did it without telling me. I was in favor of him getting vaccinated, and that he sneaked in makes me panic. I think he is cheating on me. It’s two in the morning here and I’ve just ordered two home HIV / AIDS tests, and on Monday I’ll go to the gynecologist for a full screening for STDs. What should I do? I’m torn.

– Seriously Panicking Over Unapproved Shot And Lies

By the time you read this answer, SPOUSAL, the hiv / aids test kits will have arrived and you will have the results. You will also have seen the gynecologist, and probably withdrawn the test report for sexually transmitted infections (Ist). Assuming that there are no nasty surprises – that you are both negative about the same things you were in your last exams – what follows?

Far be it from me to want to provoke another sleepless night, SPOUSAL, but your exams may all be negative even if your husband cheats on you. In the absence of other evidence – in the absence of concrete evidence that he is cheating on you – I think your husband deserves the benefit of the doubt.

That monkeypox vaccine is the only fact that can be counted as proof, SPOUSAL, and there is a very long step between “My husband vaccinated himself against monkeypox without telling me” and “My husband cheats on me with other men. during a health crisis that mainly affects gay and bisexual men; furthermore, with those men she does not use a condom; furthermore, it consciously exposes me to the risk of contracting monkeypox and HIV ”. If in the past your husband has shown himself to be reckless with his sexual health and yours – if for example while playing with other people he has tried without your consent not to use precautions, and your paranoia stems from that and other similar incidents – I don’t understand what you are still doing married to him.

Widening the frame a little …

I can think of some very good reasons why a married bisexual might decide to get vaccinated against monkeypox even if his partner wants you to wait. First, it is not a readily available vaccine. If the doses have arrived in your area and / or his doctor has suggested it to him, he has done well to get the vaccine even if he is not sleeping with anyone else at the moment. And why would his partner – or you – want to keep him waiting? If you didn’t want him to get vaccinated in order to have some kind of insurance policy, if you were ready to make any betrayal unnecessarily and avoidably risky to avoid it, as a choice it seems rather irresponsible.

Sometimes, SPOUSAL, what may seem like an excuse is the sincere answer. My guess is that your husband got the vaccine because he hopes you can both start playing with each other again soon and he wants to be ready. Men have to wait one month between the first and second doses, and another two weeks after the last one to be fully immunized (or as immunized as possible). If your husband is looking forward to reopening the couple – by mutual agreement – in the short term, chances are he wanted to be ready for when you decided, together, to start playing with others again. And he didn’t tell you he was going to get the vaccine because, even though he wanted to be ready at the right time, he knew you weren’t ready and he didn’t want to rush or pressure you.

My analysis of the situation assumes that your husband is not a lying, cheating, disrespectful and reckless asshole, and that he deserves the benefit of the doubt. You know him better than I do, SPOUSAL, and it is perfectly possible that he has already proven himself a liar, a traitor, a disrespectful asshole and a foolish fool over and over again.

But if so – if he really is all these horrible, dishonorable and disqualifying things, and therefore doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt – I come back to ask you (over and over): what are you still doing married to him?