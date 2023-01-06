[The Epoch Times, January 05, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, asked the CCP’s propaganda to “sing the bright Chinese economy Discussion” and “Strengthening public opinion guidance on epidemic prevention and control”. Observers believe that the rhetoric of the CCP’s propaganda may be to cover up the high-level “clearing” policy mistakes and sudden mistakes without warning, but the authorities’ actions may arouse even greater resentment among the people and the officialdom.

According to news from the CCP mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency on January 4, the CCP National Propaganda Ministers Meeting was held in Beijing that day. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Secretariat, spoke at the meeting.

Cai Qi, as the representative of Xi’s family army, praised “General Secretary Xi Jinping at the helm” at the meeting, and asked the participants to maintain Xi’s central government, emphasizing “singing the theory of a bright Chinese economy and strengthening public opinion guidance for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage.”

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China who presided over the meeting and the head of the Central Propaganda Department, emphasized that the propaganda department must “maintain ideological security”, and so on.

This is Cai Qi’s first National Propaganda Ministers’ Meeting after he was promoted to the Standing Committee of the Politburo at the 20th National Congress to take charge of propaganda. It is worth noting that Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, also attended this meeting.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on January 5 that the CCP’s so-called economic bright theory means that “although the economy is not good now, the future will be good.”

Li Linyi analyzed that the CCP is now facing two major problems: in the short term, the public must accept the reality that the CCP has suddenly given up on “zeroing out”; in the medium and long term, the economy must be improved. If the propaganda department reported the economic situation realistically, foreign capital would definitely leave in large numbers, and the economic downturn would accelerate. That’s why the authorities want to “sing the theory of China‘s economic prosperity.” No matter how bad the economy is, you have to slap your face and say that the future will be good.

Another question, the so-called “strengthening public opinion guidance for epidemic prevention and control” is to strictly control public opinion on the epidemic in the name of guidance, but in essence it is to block those who reveal the truth. At the same time, the CCP wants to take away the voice of the people. For example, recently, experts from the Political and Legal Committee, Hu Xijin, and the Health and Health Commission all jumped out to speak out, wanting to change the folk narrative about the collapse of the epidemic prevention.

Li Linyi said that in terms of epidemic prevention propaganda, the CCP now needs so-called medical experts to cooperate with public opinion to maintain stability. This is why Sun Chunlan also attended the meeting this time.

However, he believes that the rhetoric of the CCP’s propaganda may be to cover up high-level policy mistakes and achieve the goal of protecting the CCP and Xi Jinping. “The problem is that there are many people who are sober among the people, even in the official circles. The authorities’ actions will only lead to greater resentment, and it is even less likely to succeed.”

Chinese-American scholar Li Hengqing told The Epoch Times on January 5 that Cai Qi was able to be what he is today precisely because he has the absolute trust of Xi Jinping. He drove out the low-end population in Beijing in the cold wind, and the result was that everyone hated everyone and scolded everyone. He made many low-income people homeless. Instead of being held accountable, he was promoted and finally became one of the seven standing committee members.

Li Hengqing said that the CCP’s propaganda work in the future should continue to further whitewash the peace.

He said that a TV series called “County Party Committee Courtyard” was recently released in mainland China, and all the officials in it are good. They want to create an image and tell the Chinese people that we are all good officials serving the people. But the reality is the other way around, and ordinary people are evicted from their homes in the cold wind. The three-year zero-blockade encircles the common people, and once the blockade is lifted, even basic cold medicine and antipyretics are not available. Is this a responsible government?

“They want to engage in propaganda and fraud, and they have to go to the end. We have to tell the truth and expose it to the end.” Li Hengqing said.

