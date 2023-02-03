Home News Prosecuted for animal abuse worker of canine care center in Boyacá – news
Nearly $2,950 million pesos from the Collective Investment Fund arrive in the department of Boyacá as part of the management carried out by the Governor of Boyacá Ramiro Barragán Adame, before the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

These resources will allow the purchase of materials and rental of machinery for the improvement of tertiary roads in 45 municipalities affected by the rains that have occurred in recent months in the department.

The prioritized municipalities are Buenavista, San Pablo de Borbur, Muzo, Savoya, Chiquinquira, Caldas, Sora, Oicata, Guateque, La Capilla, Guayata, Tenza, Toguí, Chitaraque, San Jose de Pare, Raquira, Campohermoso, Garagoa, Pachavita , Chinavita, Macanal, Socota, Chita, Beteitiva, Jericho, Tibasosa, Mongua, St. Matthew, Covarachia, Boavita, The Uvita, Tipacoque, Paipa, Foresters, Ramiriqui, Viracacha, Jenesano, Knee, Turmeric, The Cocuy, The Hawthorn, Chiscas , Paya, Pisba and Port Boyacá.

These are municipalities that could not be given full attention during the winter season because the bank of machinery that the Department has was not insufficient.

figures

The National Risk Management Unit assisted 2,377 people who benefited from a single payment bonus of $500,000 in 17 municipalities, families affected during the last winter wave and who were assisted thanks to the efforts of the departmental government that sought help from national level to improve their living conditions.

Source: Government of Boyacá

