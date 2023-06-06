Prosecutor and carabinieri again in the house of Giulia’s murder in Senago – Lombardy

news-txt”>

The inspection by investigators has begun in Senago in via Novella in the house where Giulia Tramontano, 29 years old, 7 months pregnant, was allegedly killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello in the night between 27 and 28 May. In front of the house all the TVs are already positioned for live broadcasts and a small crowd of onlookers is gathering. The house is located a few hundred meters away from via Monte Rosa, where Giulia’s body was found. In recent days the point has become a place of pilgrimage and just yesterday the mayor Magda Beretta invited citizens – ‘in agreement with the Tramontano family’ – to pay their respects and their messages around the red bench against violence against women, in the Falcone and Borsellino park. After the arrival of the carabinieri who unsealed the apartment, the van from the scientific section arrived at noon and took the pit ramp. Then the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo entered the house. Shortly before, the lawyer of the Tramontano family, Giovanni Cacciapuoti, had also arrived in via Novella.

ANSA Agency Alessandro Impagnetiello said he did it all by himself. The thirty-year-old is in prison in San Vittore for the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, seven months pregnant. ‘Giulia’s family immediately feared this tragic epilogue’, said the lawyer for the victim’s parents. Impagnetiello’s movements after killing Giulia – THE VIDEO (ANSA)

The words of Giulia’s lawyer

The inspection of the home “will be useful to effectively verify every element of the action relating also to the just contestation of the aggravating circumstances already recognized” against the boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello “and also of the others for which the power of attorney rightly like the family wants to see clearly “. Thus Giovanni Cacciapuoti, lawyer of the victim’s relatives, on his arrival in Senago, in the Milanese area, for the findings of the carabinieri. “From the conduct of Impagnatiello”, I confess, the family members “immediately had the impression that he was not telling the whole truth”.

Phone search

At the same time, with the support of the firefighters, the carabinieri are looking for Giulia’s cell phone. The object, as Impagnatiello confessed, was allegedly thrown into a manhole at the Comasina subway stop in Milan.