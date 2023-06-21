Prosecutor of Bolzano Bramante goes to Trieste – Friuli VG

Appointed by the Csm Advocate General at the Court of Appeal

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JUNE 21 – The current prosecutor of Bolzano, Giancarlo Bramante, has been appointed by the CSM as advocate general at the Court of Appeal of Trieste. As reported by the news portal Salto.bz, that of the Bolzano native, born in 1966, was considered the most suitable candidate. Bramante has headed the Bolzano prosecutor’s office since 2017. (ANSA).



