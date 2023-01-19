in that slaughter twelve members of a judicial commission were assassinated made up of fifteen people, three of whom survived the attack.

The judicial servants, says the Prosecutor’s Office, were intercepted by armed men who, “through trickery”, they were taken away and shot indiscriminately in a sector known as La Laguna.

“Apparently, he managed to interfere directly with the illegal structure and pressured members of a judicial commission that was investigating the disappearance of 19 merchants from the region to be assassinated. and they will steal the file and evidence related to the case,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the opening of the investigation.

The specialized director against Human Rights Violations of the Prosecutor’s Office, Hugo Tovar, said that due to the ex-congressman’s alleged links with the paramilitaries, “pressure was exerted so that the members of the judicial commission were assassinated that was investigating the disappearance of 19 merchants from the region” on October 6, 1987.