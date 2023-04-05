At the request of a Prosecutor of the Asset Pursuit Group of the Transitional Justice Directorate, the Justice and Peace Guarantees Control Chamber of the Superior Court of Barranquilla (Atlántico) imposed precautionary measures on a rural property related to the so-called front of ‘ Resistencia Motilona’, from the extinct Northern Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

This is the ‘Finca Las Américas’, located in the Perete village of the Mandinguilla corregimiento, in Chimichagua (Cesar), which is commercially valued at approximately 26,200 million pesos.

Currently the property is used for agriculture and controlled livestock, also has several bodies of water of high natural importance.

This property was denounced by a candidate for the Justice and Peace Law, from the Motilona Resistance Front of the Northern Bloc, who stated that the property was related to Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, alias Jorge 40, Jaime Blanco Maya and Hugues Rodríguez Fuentes, convicted of their relationship with the AUC.

The property affected with precautionary measures of embargo, kidnapping and suspension of dispositive power will be handed over shortly by the Prosecutor’s Office to the Victim Reparation Fund for its respective administration.

