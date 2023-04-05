Home News Prosecutor’s Office imposed precautionary measures on a farm related to Jorge 40
News

Prosecutor’s Office imposed precautionary measures on a farm related to Jorge 40

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office imposed precautionary measures on a farm related to Jorge 40

At the request of a Prosecutor of the Asset Pursuit Group of the Transitional Justice Directorate, the Justice and Peace Guarantees Control Chamber of the Superior Court of Barranquilla (Atlántico) imposed precautionary measures on a rural property related to the so-called front of ‘ Resistencia Motilona’, from the extinct Northern Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

This is the ‘Finca Las Américas’, located in the Perete village of the Mandinguilla corregimiento, in Chimichagua (Cesar), which is commercially valued at approximately 26,200 million pesos.

Currently the property is used for agriculture and controlled livestock, also has several bodies of water of high natural importance.

This property was denounced by a candidate for the Justice and Peace Law, from the Motilona Resistance Front of the Northern Bloc, who stated that the property was related to Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, alias Jorge 40, Jaime Blanco Maya and Hugues Rodríguez Fuentes, convicted of their relationship with the AUC.

The property affected with precautionary measures of embargo, kidnapping and suspension of dispositive power will be handed over shortly by the Prosecutor’s Office to the Victim Reparation Fund for its respective administration.

See also  Peng Qinghua, Secretary of Sichuan Province, was removed from the position of the top personnel of the two provinces of the Communist Party of China | Central Propaganda Department | Vice Minister | Wang Xiaohui

You may also like

Arrest against accused of fraud by posing as...

“The governor is a liar and is doing...

Xi’an International Port Area launched a series of...

BKartA is to be given more powers in...

Latin American leaders will hold economic and trade...

Do not return to Social Security or invent...

Prominent mothers defend themselves against the gender madness...

Leonor del Consuelo Maldonado, “Woman Emblem 2023” –...

Edict 1st. notice Ruben Mendoza Mosquera

Adding New Colors to the “Golden Signboard” of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy