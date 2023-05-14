Cars: Giotto Bizzarrini died, he created legends in Gran Turismo – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LIVORNO, MAY 13 – The Livorno-born engineer Giotto Bizzarrini, creator of famous automobile myths such as the Ferrari 250 Gto, the Lamborghini V12 engine and the 5300 Gran Turismo, died in the afternoon at the age of 96. which bear his name, and which were built in series in the Livorno factory. The funeral will be held on Monday in the Quercianella church.



Bizzarrini has cultivated a passion for cars throughout his life.



In 1954 he left teaching to join the experience office of Alfa Romeo and three years later he moved to Ferrari. He works on the Ferrari 250 Testarossa 12-cylinder 3-litre, on the Testarossa 500 Mondial 2-litre, on the various versions of the Ferrari 250 (250 GT SWB, 250 Spider California, 250 Gto).



After the experience in Ats spa, he sets up a company called Autostar in the city of Livorno with the aim of designing new engines. Among his clients there will also be Ferruccio Lamborghini. In 1964 he founded Prototipi Bizzarrini which became Bizzarrini spa in 1966, starting to produce what was to be one of the most beautiful, powerful and fastest Italian GTs of the 1960s: the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada, capable of reaching 280 km/h.



On 23 October 2012 he was awarded an honorary Master’s Degree in Design by the University of Florence at the new headquarters in Calenzano (Florence), inaugurated the same day with him present. Just last autumn Livorno celebrated the genius of Bizzarrini with a ‘three days’ dedicated to him inside the Hangar Creativi and a few months earlier he had been awarded the gold medal of Livorno talents by the Municipality through the councilor Alessandro Lenzi.



