Giro d’Italia: Irish solo victory in attack by Roglic

The overall lead ahead of Sunday’s time trial was held by Norway’s Andreas Leknessund (DSM), who stayed eight seconds ahead of Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) in the overall standings. Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) worked his way up to third overall after a spirited attack in the final of the stage. 38 seconds separate Roglic from Leknessund.

Evenepoel had almost caught up with Roglic after his attack, but then showed his first weakness in this year’s Giro. In the end, the 23-year-old lost 14 seconds to Roglic. Patrick Konrad (Bora) finished 40th, 6:08 minutes behind.

On Sunday, the first big individual time trial over 35 kilometers from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena is on the program. The overall favorites are required. With the two-time time trial world champion Filippo Ganna, a contender for the stage win will be missing. The Italian had to give up the race on Saturday due to a CoV infection. It was the fourth coronavirus case of the current race.

Giro d’Italia 2023

8. Stage (Terni – Fossombrone 207km): 1. Ben Healy IRL 4:44:24 2. Derek Gee CAN + 1:49 3. Filippo Zana ITA -"- 4. Warren Barguil FROM -"- 5. Charles Verona FROM 2:12 6. Mattia Bais ITA 2:37 7. Tom Skujin LAT 3:51 8. Alexander Tonelli ITA 3:56 9. Oscar Riesebeek NED 4:00 10. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 4:34 11. Primoz Roglic SLO -"- 19. Remco Evenepoel BEL 4:48 25. Andreas Leknessund NOR 5:08 40. Patrick Konrad AUT 6:08 129. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 24:53

Overall ranking after eight of 21 stages: 1. Andreas Leknessund NOR 33:52:10 2. Remco Evenepoel BEL + 0:08 3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:38 4. João Almeida BY 0:40 5. Geraint Thomas GBR 0:52 6. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 0:56 7. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 0:58 8. Alexander Wlasow RUS 1:26 9. Damian Caruso ITA 1:39 10. Lennard Kämna GER 1:54 26. Patrick Konrad AUT 6:04 99. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 1:04:14