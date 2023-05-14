Giro d’Italia: Irish solo victory in attack by Roglic

Tour of Italy
Ben Healy celebrated a solo win at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday. The Irishman from the EF Education team beat Canadian Derek Gee by 1:49 minutes after 207 kilometers from Terni to Fossombrone. Italian Filippo Zana and Warren Barguil (FRA) shared third and fourth place with Gee.
The overall lead ahead of Sunday’s time trial was held by Norway’s Andreas Leknessund (DSM), who stayed eight seconds ahead of Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) in the overall standings. Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) worked his way up to third overall after a spirited attack in the final of the stage. 38 seconds separate Roglic from Leknessund.
Evenepoel had almost caught up with Roglic after his attack, but then showed his first weakness in this year’s Giro. In the end, the 23-year-old lost 14 seconds to Roglic. Patrick Konrad (Bora) finished 40th, 6:08 minutes behind.
On Sunday, the first big individual time trial over 35 kilometers from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena is on the program. The overall favorites are required. With the two-time time trial world champion Filippo Ganna, a contender for the stage win will be missing. The Italian had to give up the race on Saturday due to a CoV infection. It was the fourth coronavirus case of the current race.