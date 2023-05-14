Home » Giro d’Italia: Irish solo victory in attack by Roglic
Giro d’Italia: Irish solo victory in attack by Roglic

Ben Healy celebrated a solo win at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday. The Irishman from the EF Education team beat Canadian Derek Gee by 1:49 minutes after 207 kilometers from Terni to Fossombrone. Italian Filippo Zana and Warren Barguil (FRA) shared third and fourth place with Gee.

13.05.2023 18.06

The overall lead ahead of Sunday’s time trial was held by Norway’s Andreas Leknessund (DSM), who stayed eight seconds ahead of Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) in the overall standings. Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) worked his way up to third overall after a spirited attack in the final of the stage. 38 seconds separate Roglic from Leknessund.

Evenepoel had almost caught up with Roglic after his attack, but then showed his first weakness in this year’s Giro. In the end, the 23-year-old lost 14 seconds to Roglic. Patrick Konrad (Bora) finished 40th, 6:08 minutes behind.

On Sunday, the first big individual time trial over 35 kilometers from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena is on the program. The overall favorites are required. With the two-time time trial world champion Filippo Ganna, a contender for the stage win will be missing. The Italian had to give up the race on Saturday due to a CoV infection. It was the fourth coronavirus case of the current race.

Giro d’Italia 2023

8. Stage (Terni – Fossombrone 207km):
1. Ben Healy IRL 4:44:24
2. Derek Gee CAN + 1:49
3. Filippo Zana ITA -“-
4. Warren Barguil FROM -“-
5. Charles Verona FROM 2:12
6. Mattia Bais ITA 2:37
7. Tom Skujin LAT 3:51
8. Alexander Tonelli ITA 3:56
9. Oscar Riesebeek NED 4:00
10. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 4:34
11. Primoz Roglic SLO -“-
19. Remco Evenepoel BEL 4:48
25. Andreas Leknessund NOR 5:08
40. Patrick Konrad AUT 6:08
129. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 24:53
Overall ranking after eight of 21 stages:
1. Andreas Leknessund NOR 33:52:10
2. Remco Evenepoel BEL + 0:08
3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:38
4. João Almeida BY 0:40
5. Geraint Thomas GBR 0:52
6. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 0:56
7. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 0:58
8. Alexander Wlasow RUS 1:26
9. Damian Caruso ITA 1:39
10. Lennard Kämna GER 1:54
26. Patrick Konrad AUT 6:04
99. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 1:04:14

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km) Healy
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF)
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km)
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km)
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km)
19.05. 13. Stage Borgofranco D’Ivrea – Crans Montana (SUI/207 km/BAK)
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnano (193 km)
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km)
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK)
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

