Paolo Banchero was a guest on the knuckleheads podcast and, as reported by il Tempo today on newsstands, he returned to talking about the national team, releasing at least worrying statements: “I still don’t know which national team I’ll play for”.

Gianni Petrucci hopes, like all Italian fans, but the Orlando Magic star, who is now out of the playoff race, doesn’t leave much space: «That’s the question everyone asks me, but I haven’t decided yet. My Italian origins go back to my great-grandfather, my family and I have never been to Italy and I will try to go there in the summer. In high school I took part in several tryouts with the US youth teams, but they always rejected me. At that point Italy came forward. Then I had the opportunity to get a passport and I seized it, they helped me with the paperwork. Probably without Covid I would have made my debut at the Olympics, but in the meantime many things have happened and now everything is different”.


