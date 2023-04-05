Home News Voter registration: “Generation of Peace” encourages the population of Butembo to use the PrerAp-Ceni application
Voter registration: “Generation of Peace” encourages the population of Butembo to use the PrerAp-Ceni application

The association “Generation of Peace” encouraged, Monday, April 3, the population of Butembo (North Kivu) to use the application “PrerAp-Ceni” to facilitate their identification and enrollment in the electoral register.

“PrerAp-Ceni” is a mobile application set up by the electoral center which allows any citizen to pre-register all their biographical data from a smartphone or tablet, before presenting themselves at the voter registration center . Thus, these pre-recorded data will be automatically retrieved from the election agent’s computer during enrolment. This saves time during this operation.

In an interview with Radio Okapi, the president of this Butembo youth association, Erasme Muhingi, explained that this application can also help to combat the slowness observed in registration centers during the registration of applicants for the identity card. ‘elector.

“In our organization “Generation of Peace”, we had nevertheless tried to do voluntary work in this direction, by helping old mothers and fathers, as well as other people in certain centers, it had nevertheless helped. If we use the PrerAp application, it will greatly help people to enroll easily and the process will speed up,” said Erasme Muhingi,

He also pleads for the involvement of community leaders in raising awareness of the use of PrerAp-Ceni:

« Civil society as well as other community leaders should mobilize and get involved by launching teams of volunteers on the ground to help and facilitate the population to enlist”.

