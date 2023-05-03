Home » Prosecutor’s Office investigates possible irregularities in home improvement contracts in San Luis de Palenque – news
News

Prosecutor’s Office investigates possible irregularities in home improvement contracts in San Luis de Palenque – news

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office investigates possible irregularities in home improvement contracts in San Luis de Palenque – news

The Sectional Director of Casanare Prosecutors, Anderson Pinilla Sandoval, pointed out that together with uniformed personnel from SIJIN Casanare, they managed to recover six motorcycles that had been stolen in Casanare in recent months.

The commander of SIJIN Casanare highlighted the work of the authorities and the contributions of the citizens, who denounce and provide details about the thefts, in order to support judicial work.

In the places where the thefts were carried out, the security cameras recorded a subject who was identified, captured and linked to a judicial process, he had three vehicles in his possession and provided information that allowed the capture of another subject, who also had rollers in his possession.

At the time of the capture, one of these individuals was driving a stolen motorcycle through the streets of Yopal.

In Casanare, 118 motorcycles have been reported as stolen, confirmed the SIJIN commander, who asks the community in general not to neglect their vehicles and always store them correctly and safely.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Yopal Mayor's Office defended the steps taken to guarantee the educational basket – news

You may also like

Dorado Barril: The culinary legacy of a grandfather...

D2/J20: Arabia FC beat Koroki Metete in Sokode

M5S against Valditara: “We are the only ones...

Four million people could lose their license

Golfe 7: a new radio at the Adidogomé...

And if, after Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula...

They alert little progress in Community Paths of...

China News Express: Suspected coup d’état, the head...

Waiting for the Fed’s lottery platform to fluctuate...

Open to Wonder and social reactions – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy