Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Jorge Glas and two former officials for alleged embezzlement





On the afternoon of this Thursday, June 1, 2023, the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, reported that she requested a date and time to file charges against former Vice President Jorge Glas for the management of resources in the failed reconstruction of Manabí after the 2016 earthquake. .

In addition to Glass, the former director of the Manabí Reconstruction and Reactivation Committee, Carlos Bernal, and the former general manager of Strategic Ecuador, Pablo Ortiz, will be prosecuted.

According to the Prosecutor, since 2019 a preliminary investigation was opened after the State Comptroller General’s Office determined alleged irregularities in the award of the contract for the construction of the Manta-Colisa highway that cost USD 68 million, originating from the Organic Law of Solidarity .

He also said that despite the fact that this project did not comply with the axes proposed by the Solidarity Law, it was awarded as a priority “without taking into account that there were 587 projects for the reconstruction of public structures.”

He ended by announcing that the Prosecutor’s Office already has the elements of conviction necessary to formulate charges against the defendants.