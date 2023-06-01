Tigre, the next objective of Talleres to follow up: time, TV and formations

“Our next target is Tigre. Later, we will see the availability of the players for the Argentine Cup”. Javier Gandolfi’s message came down clearly, after his Talleres’ 1-0 victory against Argentinos Juniors, perhaps the most demanding and hardest in the League.

In the run-up to the double competition between the local tournament and the Argentine Cup, there were no doubts for “Cobija”: there is no rotation, except for some inconvenience of force majeure, the best player will play. The speculation did not take place since Talleres is third (34 points), behind the leader River (41) and the guard San Lorenzo (35).

This Friday at 9:30 p.m., he visits Tigre (22 points, 15th) and on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., he will clash against Chacarita in La Rioja, for the 32nd round of the federal tournament in which he was runner-up in the last two editions. Despite the few days between front and front, he will not spare anyone.

The same team that beat Argentinos Juniors 1-0 with a goal from Ramón Sosa will play in Victoria. Although there was speculation about the chance that Nahuel Bustos would jump onto the field from the beginning, “Cobija” will keep him on the bench as a card to close or direct the game. As the defender Lucas Suárez was not fully fulfilled either – he lost the game against “Bicho” due to a muscular overload that he suffered shortly before the game – his place will continue to be held by Juan Gabriel Rodríguez.

What is relevant is that for this instance, the albiazul coach will have almost the entire squad to participate. In addition to the case of Suárez, Julio Buffarini (he was already part of the substitute bench against Argentinos), Federico Girotti (he participated in some rallies, did not sign a roster, but has already played three reserve games with a goal included), plus David Zalazar are already available. (he closed his physical reconditioning and is very good in reserve).

Nicolás Pasquini and Vicente Fernández are the ones who would delay their discharge a little longer. The former Lanús has a calf injury and the Chilean is in the final stretch of his recovery from meniscus surgery.

The “T” is betting on achieving a victory that will allow it, at least temporarily, to rise to second place in the championship, until San Lorenzo (35) plays its match this Sunday against Colón, and thus approach the leader River (41), that this Saturday will be the local Defense and Justice.

Meanwhile, Tigre has just lost to Boca and will try to raise his head in the League to be able to enter the Copa Sudamericana zone. It will be a special match for Mateo Retegui, who was on loan at Talleres and today is the top scorer in the League with 10 together with Michael Santos. In addition, with the explosion he came to the Italian team.

The last match between the two teams took place at Kempes, on Sunday, March 17, 2019. On Date 23 of the 2018/19 Super League, Talleres lost to Tigre 3-1. Walter Montillo, Lucas Menossi and Lucas Janson scored the conquests of the Matador de Victoria, while Néstor Moiraghi, against, converted the goal of Talleres.

History Workshops – Tigre

Probable formations

Tigre: Gonzalo Marinelli; Martin Ortega, Emmanuel Aguilera, Abel Luciatti and Lautaro Montoya; Lucas Menossi, Augustin Cardozo, Alexis Castro and Christian Zabala; Facundo Colidio and Matthew Body. DT: Diego Martinez.

Workshops: Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Rodríguez and Juan Portillo; Rodrigo Villagra and Ulises Ortegoza; Diego Valoyes, Rodrigo Garro and Ramón Sosa; Michael Santos. DT: Javier Gandolfi.

Hour: 21.30.

Basketball court: Tigre.

TV: TNT.

Referee: Andres Merlos.