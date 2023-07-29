Home » Prosecutor’s Office will intervene in hearings of Nicolás Petro and Day Vázquez
Prosecutor's Office will intervene in hearings of Nicolás Petro and Day Vázquez

Prosecutor's Office will intervene in hearings of Nicolás Petro and Day Vázquez

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will intervene, in its capacity as Public Ministry, in the hearings scheduled for the capture of the deputy Nicholas Petro Burgos and his ex-wife Daysuris Vasquez, arrested this morning for the prosecution.

The Delegate Prosecutor for Criminal Affairs, in the development of its intervention function, created a special agency in which it assigned Criminal Judicial Prosecutor 55 II, who will be in charge of intervening in the proceedings to legalize the capture, imputation of charges and measure of assurance.

The intervention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is intended to verify compliance with the legal system and the fundamental rights and guarantees of all parties and participants.

Nicholas Petro and his ex-wife Daysuris Vázquez were arrested for alleged responsibility in the case related to illegal contributions that apparently they would have received and presumably diverted to a presidential campaign.

