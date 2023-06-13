Province of Bolzano, approved the 2030 Social Plan – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JUNE 13 – The provincial council of Bolzano has approved the draft of the new provincial social plan 2030.



The plan is the result of a complex process in which numerous interest groups and workers active in the social sector have been involved through thematic workshops and online questionnaires. “The importance of our social network has become evident not least with the crises of recent years. The social sector faces many challenges and it is important to continue investing in it. A secure, crisis-proof and well-funded social system, it benefits society as a whole and contributes significantly to its further development in terms of social sustainability,” underlines the provincial councilor, Waltraud Deeg.



The provincial social plan includes a general description of the social services system in South Tyrol and transversal strategies and measures. Next, for the five core areas of social services, the current range of measures and services is recorded, as well as the policy objectives and measures. The five main areas are as follows: aged and care; protection of minors; people with disabilities, mental illnesses and pathological addictions; social inclusion and women in difficult situations; role of the third sector.



“It was very important for us to involve as many people as possible in the development of the provincial social plan. After all, they are the ones who work with and for people on a daily basis and who have to support and implement the measures – explains Deeg – With this plan, we have jointly created a future-oriented and practice-oriented document, with which we want to secure and further develop our social services”. (HANDLE).

