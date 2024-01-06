Psychologist Kim named the main feature of Zelensky’s character

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi needs drastic, even radical changes around him to revise his attitude towards events and his environment. And the main feature of the president’s character is his stubbornness and unwillingness to change his mind and make compromises. He voiced this opinion political psychologist and non-verbal communication expert Valentyn Kim in a comment on the “Telegraf” website, analyzing Zelensky’s key speeches.

“This is a change under the influence of tragic and unexpected events. But even here he shows stubbornness. Previously, Zelenskyi was sure that only he would be able to negotiate with Putin and make peace. Now he is sure that Russia can be defeated only by force. Two points in the New Year’s address serve as confirmation that Zelenskyi is not ready to compromise with the enemy: a photo of him on Zmiinomo Island showing his middle finger towards Russia, and a picture of the burning Kremlin in his office.– said Kim.

Therefore, according to the expert, only one thing can be stated regarding the various scenarios of the end of the war: Volodymyr Zelenskyi will persevere until the end. That’s his nature.”

According to Kim, Zelensky belongs to the category of people who are difficult to influence.

“This is very good for a leader, a businessman, an athlete, but not for a politician. Politics is the art of compromises. Volodymyr Zelensky’s stubbornness can work against him and prevent him from being effective. Remember what happened on the eve of a full-scale invasion. The president refused to admit that he would not be able to resolve this conflict, he insisted until the end that Putin would not risk attacking us. We all know what happened next, and it worked against him.” noted the political psychologist.

Earlier, FACTS reported that during the New Year’s speech, Zelensky used powerful symbolic “crutches” to heighten emotions.

