Deportes Tolima, which little by little is returning to the level that led it to play three consecutive finals in the rented tournament, will begin its journey in the South American Cup against a rival that does not believe in anyone, Puerto Cabello.

The ‘Pijaos’, who did not have a good shot last year or a good start to the season, led by coach Hernán Torres, are already in eighth place in the league, fighting for the home run.

Little by little, the Ibaguereño team has rediscovered the style of play that has characterized it since the Tolimense strategist returned to the technical bench and that shows him to be efficient in defense and effective in attack.

Until a few dates ago, the ‘Pijao’ team gave many advantages in defense and converted little at the opposite goal, but today, the figures show their improvement, although they are not ideal: 13 scored and 13 conceded.

Over the weekend, he took a demanding exam against Medellín and passed it. However, if it were by the numbers, the difference with his opponent today is big.

The Venezuelan Puerto Cabello, led by Noel Sanvicente, is undefeated in his country’s tournament with a record of eight victories in the same number of appearances, with 19 goals scored and only one conceded.

Sanvicente’s cast plays with a 1-3-3-1-3 system, which Torres will have to decipher in order to hurt him and snatch at least one point.

The match will be played at the Complejo Deportivo Socialista stadium in the port city from which the club derives its name, starting at 7:00 p.m.

On the other hand, Tigre from Argentina and the powerful Sao Paulo, protagonists of a scandalous final of the 2012 South American Cup, will meet again today in Buenos Aires for the first date of Group D of the 2023 edition of the regional tournament.

Eleven years ago, Sao Paulo became South American champion against the modest ‘Matador’ from Tigre, who was reaching an international final for the first time in its history, against an experienced rival in these duels, although the outcome was unexpected.

After the 0-0 draw at La Bombonera, where the first leg of the final was played, Tigre traveled for revenge at the Morumbí stadium, where he was down 2-0 at the end of the first half.

When leaving the field for the break, the Argentine team denounced that in the locker room they were attacked by members of security and the Brazilian Police, and threatened with firearms, which is why they gave up playing in the second half.

Sao Paulo won by abandoning its rival, in an ending as confusing as it was bitter for Tigre’s adventure in his best international tournament.

The Argentines’ complaints were dismissed, while their players were branded as “cowards” by the coach of the champion team, Ney Franco.

Based on this disastrous background, a hot duel between fans is expected on Thursday in the town of Victoria, in the north of Buenos Aires, where Tigre will receive the current runner-up in the South American Cup with strong security measures.

From the Brazilian side, the “crooked” Paulista prohibited women and minors from traveling to this party.

Within the framework of this tension, Diego Martínez, the coach of Tigre, who could emigrate to Boca Juniors in the coming days, commented: “We repudiate any type of violence or aggression, be it against an Argentine team or any nationality. That episode was very difficult for our club’s squad and coaching staff.”

Tigre returns to the Copa Suramericana after an eight-year absence, in his fourth participation in the tournament, and arrives in high spirits after beating Lanús 2-1 on Saturday, tempering his confidence after three straight defeats in the domestic league, in which it ranks 18th out of 28 teams.

On his side, Sao Paulo has just lost surprisingly on penalties against Agua Santa in the quarterfinals of the Paulista championship, before its debut in the Brasileirao, in the middle of the month, visiting Botafogo.