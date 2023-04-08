Home News Pugacheva in Galkin’s favorite photo – see the photo
News

Pugacheva in Galkin’s favorite photo – see the photo

by admin
Pugacheva in Galkin’s favorite photo – see the photo

Showman Maksym Galkin and the favorite singer of many people Alla Pugacheva have been living in Israel for more than a year with their children Lisa and Harry.

The family left the country when its crazy president attacked Ukraine because of his hatred for our people.

Despite the fact that Alla and Maksym are forced to start life in a new situation at a fairly mature age, this does not scare them at all, but, it seems, adds mental strength and drive.

The showman earns money by giving concerts on all continents, and the singer raises twins, looks after the house and communicates with fans.

Since the couple does not have much time to spend together, Maksym and Alla mostly publish archival photos on the network, which are dear to both of them.

Recently, the comedian posted a picture of the family on the beach in the social network.

And a few hours ago – a photo from two years ago, in which the carefree and joyful Diva dances merrily on his 45th birthday. The actress sarcastically raised the hem of the dress and showed slender legs in silver shoes.

“One of my favorite photos,” admitted the artist.

The picture in the first hours collected many hearts and confessions of love from fans. Natella Krapivina, the former producer of Svitlana Loboda, was one of the first to respond.

“Cool photo,” she captioned the comment.

Other fans were no less friendly.

It will be recalled that in one of the recent interviews, the famous Soviet singer Laima Vaikule said that she would be happy if Maxim Galkin became the next president of Russia.

See also  The Japanese drama "Favorite" will be remade into the original Korean drama and has won many awards|Favorite|Korean Drama|Japanese Drama_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

27

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

One dead and one injured after shots in...

People from Caracas went up to Petare to...

Week of reflection and hope

Remmo clan has to vacate Villa in Berlin

Holy Qur’an is a guide for humans until...

Black hole with trail of young stars is...

Draw an updated picture of a beautiful China...

Going to school in your own BMW at...

A decision has not been taken on the...

Purple Drive: the mobility proposal created by women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy