Showman Maksym Galkin and the favorite singer of many people Alla Pugacheva have been living in Israel for more than a year with their children Lisa and Harry.

The family left the country when its crazy president attacked Ukraine because of his hatred for our people.

Despite the fact that Alla and Maksym are forced to start life in a new situation at a fairly mature age, this does not scare them at all, but, it seems, adds mental strength and drive.

The showman earns money by giving concerts on all continents, and the singer raises twins, looks after the house and communicates with fans.

Since the couple does not have much time to spend together, Maksym and Alla mostly publish archival photos on the network, which are dear to both of them.

Recently, the comedian posted a picture of the family on the beach in the social network.

And a few hours ago – a photo from two years ago, in which the carefree and joyful Diva dances merrily on his 45th birthday. The actress sarcastically raised the hem of the dress and showed slender legs in silver shoes.

“One of my favorite photos,” admitted the artist.

The picture in the first hours collected many hearts and confessions of love from fans. Natella Krapivina, the former producer of Svitlana Loboda, was one of the first to respond.

“Cool photo,” she captioned the comment.

Other fans were no less friendly.

It will be recalled that in one of the recent interviews, the famous Soviet singer Laima Vaikule said that she would be happy if Maxim Galkin became the next president of Russia.

27

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram