Pure fun and entertainment promises the Comfacauca United Family Festival – news

Acuarrumba, aerorrumba, foam cannon, climbing wall, extreme slides, will be part of the enjoyment at the Pisojé Recreational Center.



Comfacauca and RCN joined forces to celebrate the United Family Festival, an event with free admission, at no cost (100% subsidized) for category A, B and C affiliates, which will take place at the Pisojé recreation center, north of Popayán, on Sunday, August 13, starting at 8:00 a.m.

This festival, which promises a day of joy and fun for children and adults, will have a large program that will take place throughout the day. In the morning, sports dance activities, acuarrumba, aerorrumba, foam cannon, climbing wall, extreme slides and more will be offered.

In the afternoon, the activities will be concentrated in the events area, where Luis Felipe Gonzáles, best known for his songs ‘Londres’, ‘La Sirena’, the Samyos Brothers, El Nuevo Cuarteto and Dora Libia will perform.

For its members category A, B and C, the entrance to this contest will be 100% subsidized. That is, they pay nothing! Likewise, RCN guests, not affiliated, will be able to access this event, free of charge, as long as they wear the identification bracelet that this radio station will be delivering through the Radio 1 station.

Upon entering the Pisojé recreational center, members of the Fund must present the identity document, both of the worker and of the family nucleus, registered on the corporate card. In the same way, the RCN guests, not affiliated with Comfacauca, must present themselves with their respective document, without exception.