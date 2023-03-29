Home News PVH growing in Q4. But the full year slows down
PVH growing in Q4. But the full year slows down

PVH growing in Q4. But the full year slows down

The last quarter of was beyond expectations Pvh, but overall the 12 months show a slowdown. The American group that owns the brands Tommy Hilfiger e Calvin Klein closed the fiscal year 2022 with a drop in revenues of 1%, at 9.02 billion dollars (about 8.33 billion euros) after a quarter with single-digit increase in sales.

In the final three months of the fiscal year, however, the company reported a 2% increase in revenue to nearly $2.49 billion (€2.3 billion), with Tommy Hilfiger up 3% globally and 5% in North America and Calvin Klein at +3% and +4% in the domestic market. The revenues of Heritage Brands have decreased by 10%. EBIT was $297 million, including a negative $21 million impact from currency translation, compared to $223 million in the corresponding quarter 2021.

“We delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter with higher-than-expected single-digit constant currency revenue growth and better-than-expected earnings,” comments Stefan Larsson on the sidelines of the financial results, CEO of the Stars and Stripes group.

In the new fiscal year, management expects revenue to grow 3-4% over 2022. Operating margin is expected to come in at about 10%, while earnings per share are expected to rise to about $10.

