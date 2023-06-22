Home » Qiao Dong, a first-level inspector of the Department of Accreditation, Inspection and Testing Supervision and Management of the State Administration of Market Regulation, was investigated- Yuyao News
According to the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the Sichuan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision: Qiao Dong, a first-level inspector of the Department of Accreditation, Inspection, Inspection and Supervision and Administration of the State Administration for Market Regulation, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law and is currently being accepted by the Central Committee. Disciplinary inspection of the discipline inspection and supervision team of the Discipline Inspection Commission and the State Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Administration of Market Regulation and the supervision and investigation of the Bazhong City Supervisory Commission of Sichuan Province.

