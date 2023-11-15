Qiqihar Fire Rescue Detachment Launches 2023 “119” Fire Protection Awareness Month

The Qiqihar Fire Rescue Detachment recently held the launching ceremony of the city’s 2023 “119” Fire Protection Awareness Month. The event, which featured the theme “Prevention First, Life First”, saw more than 500 participants, including representatives from industry departments in Qiqihar City, commanders and fighters from the municipal fire rescue detachment, managers of key fire safety units, and firefighting volunteers.

Deputy Captain Huang Junshan delivered a speech at the ceremony and officially announced the launch of the event. Various exhibition areas were set up, including fire safety publicity and education, fire protection special vehicle display, fire protection equipment and clothing showcase, search and rescue dog exhibition, fire protection product exhibition, fire protection publicity vehicle display, simulated escape room, firefighting check-in area, and more.

Through these activity exhibition areas, the city’s fire protection work was thoroughly demonstrated to the people of Qiqihar, effectively expanding the coverage of fire safety publicity. Attendees were able to engage with various aspects of fire protection and prevention, and more than 5,000 leaflets and 300 souvenirs were distributed at the event.

The “119” Fire Protection Awareness Month activities are ongoing and aim to further educate and raise awareness about fire safety in the city.

