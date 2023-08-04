Home »  QuantumScape Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
 QuantumScape Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

 QuantumScape Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 shares
of its Class A common stock (the “Shares”) for gross proceeds of $300 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

QuantumScape has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 Shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discount. The public offering is
expected to close on August 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

