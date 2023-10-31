Quanzhou’s Cultural Tourism Economy Surges with Strong Momentum of Recovery and Development

Quanzhou’s Cultural Tourism Economy Shows Strong Recovery and Development

Quanzhou, a city in China, has seen a significant boost in its cultural tourism sector as it focuses on building brands, striving for RMB 100 billion, and improving energy levels to promote high-quality development. According to the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the city’s cultural, tourism, and sports industry has shown a strong momentum of recovery and development in the first three quarters of this year, with increased industrial vitality and a thriving market.

Notably, Quanzhou was rated as one of the “Top Ten Tourism Cities in the Country in 2023” and also recognized as one of “China‘s Top Ten Gourmet Tourism Cities”. The city’s achievements during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday drew attention from the central government and received media coverage 22 times, highlighting its cultural tourism economy.

Cultural tourism consumption in Quanzhou continues to experience a boom, with the successful hosting of the 2023 Citywide Cultural Tourism Economic Development Conference and over 500 cultural tourism promotion activities. The city also held 10 large-scale concerts and music festivals, attracting an audience of more than 150,000 people. Additionally, Quanzhou established a “1+N” normalized performing arts system for “Meeting Quanzhou”.

The city’s efforts have yielded remarkable results, with a 43.2% increase in tourist numbers in the first three quarters compared to the same period last year. Quanzhou achieved a total tourism revenue of 74.145 billion yuan, representing a remarkable increase of 52.7%.

Furthermore, Quanzhou’s potential for development continues to grow. Key cultural tourism projects in 31 provinces had an annual planned investment of 3.032 billion yuan, of which 2.589 billion yuan had already been completed. In the 44 municipal key projects, an annual planned investment of 8.666 billion yuan was made, with 7.832 billion yuan already being realized, completing over 90% of the annual plan. The city has also successfully signed 337 cultural tourism projects, amounting to a total investment of 171.843 billion yuan. Additionally, 39 projects were signed during the city’s cultural tourism economic development conference, with construction beginning on 21 of them.

Quanzhou’s commitment to enhancing its cultural tourism sector has proven to be a successful strategy, attracting visitors and boosting revenue. The city’s efforts to build brands, pursue substantial growth, and improve energy levels have positioned it as a leading cultural tourism destination in China. With its continued focus on development and investment, Quanzhou is expected to further thrive in the cultural tourism sector.

