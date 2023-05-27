Questions for Jean Topic | The EC Republic

Alberto Molina

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Jean Topicpre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, sponsored by the Social Christian Party, has made it known to the public that he has extensive military training and that as a member of the French Foreign Legion He has fought in various wars.

Through the media, he has indicated that he is a member of the French Foreign Legion, that he is a sniper and a paratrooper, that he has fought in the following conflicts: First Central African civil war 2007, War of Djibouti and Eritrea 2008, Second civil war Ivory Coast 2009, Civil War in Ukraine 2012 and War in Ukraine 2022; In an interview he has stated the following: “The Foreign Legion is part of the French Army, and I am French by nationality. I am part of an official army, that is not being a mercenary”.

Let’s see briefly how any citizen of the world enlists in the demanding and famous French Foreign Legion (Légion Étragére): “The French Foreign Legion was created by King Louis-Philippe of Orleans in 1831 to count on foreign forces in the French colonies.

To be part of the French Foreign Legion, it is not necessary to have French nationality. Once the applicant has successfully passed the rigorous admission process, they are informed in their language of the acceptance, the contract and all the rights and other legal documents such as the will and procedures in case of death; after an interview, the applicant must sign a military contract for five years.

The applicant will have to undergo intensive military training before joining the Legion. This training is received in the 4th. Regiment of the Foreign Legion in France, during the training the applicant may not have any contact with the outside, includes shooting instruction, weapons handling, survival practices and military tactics. If the applicant does not pass this stage, the contract will be terminated.

Once the aspirant has completed the training, he will be able to join the Foreign Legion as an infantryman and is assigned to one of the 11 Foreign Legion regiments, 8 in France, 1 in French Guyana, 1 in Mayotte (French Department , archipelago in the Indian Ocean) and another in the United Arab Emirates, must remain for 5 years”.

Due to the importance of who aspires to the presidential throne, it is necessary to know their expertise; We Ecuadorians aspire that whoever is elected first president be a true statesman, who has the intellectual capacity, the political will and who is ethically and morally suitable to be able to resolve the urgent demands of the Ecuadorian people.

The questions are the following:

–If you are part of the French Army, what rank are you, are you active or part of the reserve? You must have an identification that belongs to the French army or a certification.

-If you approved the entrance to the French Foreign Legion, Did you sign the mandatory 5-year permanence contract. In which of the 11 Legion regiments did he serve? (8 regiments on French territory and 3 abroad)?

–Where did you do the skydiving course, how many band or combat jumps did you have and if you did free jump, how many jumps did you have?

–In the civil war in the Central African Republic, on which side of the opposing parties did you fight, on which front and under which command?

–In the war between Djibouti and Eritrea, in which of the 2 opposing armies did you fight?in which unit and under which command?

– In the Civil War in the Ivory Coast, on which side of the two disputed presidents did you fight, whom did you defend?

–In the Ukrainian Civil War, did you fight on the side of the legitimate government or on the side of pro-Russian separatists?

-In the Ukrainian War against the Russian invasion, On which front did you fight, in which unit and under which command?

Alberto Molina Flores is a retired Colonel of the Ecuadorian Army.