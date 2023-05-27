Home » More than 50 thousand seats are offered by the Seine
In all regions of the country, SENA makes available the third face-to-face and distance training offer so that applicants can choose, until June 1, the one that best suits their needs, schedules and expectations, fully academic training free.

“It is important to highlight that in this offer you will find a catalog of 310 training programs at the auxiliary, operator, technical, technologist, technological specialization and technical depth levels, in areas of knowledge such as fashion, technology, construction and agriculture, among others”, says Wilfredo Grajales Rosas, director of Vocational Training at SENA.

The training offer for more than 50,000 Colombians and foreigners (who have residence and study permits in the country) has the objective of responding to the needs of human talent in each region of Colombia.

In Risaralda, there are more than 40 programs available in different municipalities of the department and registration, which is totally free, must be done through the SENA SOFIA PLUS platform or directly at the training centers located at Cra 8 #26-79 in Pereira and Diagonal 27 of the Santa Isabel neighborhood in Dosquebradas.

