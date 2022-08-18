Home News Quincinetto, at Casa Bringhen works to start after the summer
Quincinetto, at Casa Bringhen works to start after the summer

The municipal council approved the final project. The cost of the intervention is 166 thousand euros

Paola Principe

August 17, 2022

QUINCINETTO

The construction sites for the restoration of Casa Bringhen will start after the summer, a historic building built in 1829 and donated to the Municipality about ten years ago by the heirs of the owner Agnese Bringhen, destined to become a focal point for the tourist promotion of the area.

The mayor Angelo Canale Clapetto announced the start of the safety measures and redevelopment of the building, which is located in the heart of the town, in the central Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, a few meters from the parish church: “After the positive opinion received by the Superintendency of the Metropolitan City of Turin in recent days, the council approved the executive project. The start of the works, which include the consolidation of the masonry structures and the roof as well as the remaking of the plant, is scheduled for September, the ribbon cutting in spring ».

According to the project, an information point on the Grande Traversata delle Alpi circuit will be installed on the ground floor, where information material will be distributed for hikers who travel the famous network of trails, but not only. In fact, the municipal administration focuses on a multimedia set-up to promote the many tourist attractions that the country offers: from the characteristic mountain village of Scalaro to the very popular climbing wall, from the numerous themed events to livestock activities, passing through the food and wine excellences, without forget the centuries-old musical tradition that has made Quincinetto the town of music and singing. The next steps to complete the redevelopment of the building concern the upper floors, where it was decided to create a museum dedicated to Olivetti technology and a permanent exhibition of the works of Alfonso Bersani, an artist already living in the village, where he is buried in the local cemetery. His artistic works were recently donated to the Municipality by his wife Silvia and daughter Raffaella. The costs of the work amounted to 166 thousand euros, of which 64 thousand covered thanks to the Gal Valli del Canavese, 50 thousand euros with funds from the National Research Council and the remaining 52 thousand from the Municipality. Paola Principe

