Source title: This year’s quota for small passenger cars in Beijing: 30,000 for ordinary vehicles and 70,000 for new energy vehicles

According to the Beijing Small Passenger Car Index Regulation and Management Information System, on January 5, the Beijing Municipal Small Passenger Car Index Regulation and Management Office issued an announcement stating that in 2023, the Beijing passenger car index quota will be 100,000, of which the ordinary index quota will be 30,000. The quota of new energy indicators is 70,000. The indicator configuration ratio is as follows: 1. Ordinary passenger car indicators. There are a total of 28,600 family and individual quotas, which are drawn in the same pool; 1,200 unit quotas; and 200 operational quotas. 2. Indicators for new energy passenger cars. There are a total of 63,600 family and individual quotas, of which 50,880 are household quotas, accounting for 80%, 12,720 personal quotas, accounting for 20%; 3,600 unit quotas; and 2,800 operational quotas.

