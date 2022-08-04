Listen to the audio version of the article

Flexibility in leaving the world of work and flat tax. On pensions and taxation, as well as on other issues in which there is no complete agreement on the recipes, in the fifteen-point program that the center-right is developing there will be a generic indication: it will then be up to the individual parties of the coalition to decline the various recipes. The flat tax rate remains the dream of the entire center-right, but the prohibitive costs for the treasury induce the largest party in the coalition, namely the Brothers of Italy, to be extremely cautious.

If for the Lega di Matteo Salvini the road remains the widening of the rate to 15% on the model of what was done for the self-employed with income up to 65 thousand euros in 2018 (before the raising of the bar from 65 thousand to 100 thousand, on which all the center-right agrees, then the gradual extension to all categories of workers), for Forza Italia their historic proposal of the 23% rate is valid. While Fratelli d’Italia proposes the so-called incremental flat tax. That is, a flat rate, which could be 15%, on the incremental quota declared to the tax authorities: a way to encourage the growth of small businesses, self-employed workers and professionals.

Giorgia Meloni’s party shows the same caution when it comes to pensions: the “quota 41” solution relaunched even in recent days by Salvini is not convincing. For the costs and the underlying philosophy. “It’s okay to have more flexibility at the exit, but sending home those who have worked for 41 years is not the priority, because they are precisely people who have been lucky enough to work for many consecutive years – is the reasoning that the Melonian Sherpas (the Senator Giovanbattista Fazzolari and MEP Raffaele Fitto) have done with their colleagues from Lega (Massimiliano Romeo and Siri Armando Siri) and Forza Italia (Alessandro Cattaneo and Andrea Mandelli) -. We must show great attention to the categories most in difficulty, to marginalization, to those who from ’95 onwards have done occasional jobs and have a non-homogeneous and non-continuous contribution history ». In short, retiring those who have worked for the Brothers of Italy for many years is not the priority.

There is greater agreement on the labor issue: if the flat tax remains the main way to put more money in the pockets of workers, in the draft program that the Sherpas will deliver to the leaders in the next few hours (another and decisive meeting will take place today) there is also a passage on cutting the tax wedge. As for citizenship income, we speak of a profound revision and not of cancellation tout court: “The priority is to separate active labor policies from the welfare part – explain the Sherpas – so that the check goes to those who for various reasons are not in conditions of work “.

There will also be the issue of fiscal peace dear to the League, that of the ecological transition to be carried out with a pact with companies in order to safeguard productivity and jobs as much as possible, the reform of the procurement code to make procedures, and also a reference to nuclear power (“it is not yet clear in what sense, a reference to research is likely”, he explains). Finally, presidentialism and differentiated autonomy, just justice (the issues remain those of referendum questions for which a quorum has not been reached), security and immigration. As for the question of ministers to be indicated first by Salvini, Meloni vetoed the hypothesis of “indicating only two or three names”: “It is disrespectful to indicate the team first both towards the voters and towards the Head of State “.