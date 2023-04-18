Home » Rabat hosts bilateral talks between Morocco and Zambia
Rabat hosts bilateral talks between Morocco and Zambia

by admin
Electronic flag – Rabat

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks, Monday in Rabat, with the First Vice-President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zambia, Malongo Chisangano.

This meeting falls within the framework of Mrs. Chisangano’s working visit to the Kingdom at the head of an important parliamentary delegation.

In a statement to the press, following these talks, the First Vice-President of the National Assembly of Zambia expressed her country’s desire to strengthen and develop relations between Rabat and Lusaka and to “establish joint projects between the two countries.”

For his part, Mulambo Hamakone Heimbi, a member of the parliament and a member of the delegation visiting Morocco, said that these talks reflect new stages of cooperation between the two countries, considering them “a way for the citizens of the Republic of Zambia to learn more about the culture of the Kingdom and to be able to interact more freely in North Africa.” .

Mulambo Hamakone Heembe added that Rabat and Lusaka can continue to work together in many fields, especially in the industrial field.

He said, on the other hand, that the Zambian delegation held “high-level” talks with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as with the President of the House of Councilors.

