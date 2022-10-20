The clash between the Mussolini family and other exponents of today’s political world does not stop. Today, in addition to the other nephew of the Duce, Edda Negri Mussolini, the councilor to the municipality of Rome, under the FdI, also spoke, Rachele Mussolini expressed herself on the question: “I believe that in that context, at the Mise, that photo was right that it was there since he had also been a minister, otherwise there would have been a ‘hole’ in the timeline. That photo shows a historical context, it is part of the history of our country and history itself is a teacher of life: having a historical memory of the past, for better or for worse, I believe it is a value to always defend and is a way to learn. not to make the same mistakes ». These are the words of the exponent of the Roman assembly who then continued: «History is a teacher of life. We are the fruit of our history and while we fully understand that that photo, like that of other characters, can offend more than one person, in the history of our country we cannot erase that he was a minister. Then we should also review the various bloody emperors such as Caligula, Diocletian and others of Roman history: I believe that the concept of the so-called ‘cancel culture’ is a deeply wrong concept, all historical figures must be studied at 360 degrees “. “For better or for worse, history must be known, must be studied. There must be a shared memory of what it was to learn from what were the visions that led to incredible results and from what led to a drift in which we no longer have to find ourselves. We must learn from history, from all history, not erase it “, she concluded.

Edda Negri Mussolini also expresses herself

“I can not understand. It is not by removing a photo that you erase what it was: history is history and that’s it. Otherwise then everything that has been built would have to be demolished ». Thus Edda Negri Mussolini, former mayor of Gemmano in the province of Rimini and author of some books on her family replies to the controversy sparked by the photo of Mussolini placed in the gallery of the former ministers at the Ministry of Economic Development.

“My grandfather was in government, it’s part of history. Then the Colosseum should be demolished since it was the scene of barbarism against Christians: – continues Edda Mussolini – history is such regardless of what it is, then one can criticize, one can compare and express opinions, but it is history. And then, logically, everything that was done in that period should also be demolished ». «I would say that my grandfather’s photo should be the least of my thoughts in a moment like the one we are experiencing now, with businesses that close, with families that don’t make it to the end of the month choked by expensive bills. – Edda Mussolini concludes – There are those who are forced to steal food from the supermarket and think of the photo of my grandfather that hangs in the Mise. Let’s think about reality, about people’s concrete problems, there are much more important things to think about ».

But Bersani insists

«I was annoyed by the commentators who pretend not to understand. I have no objection to the fact that at the Italic Forum there is the word Dux, history is history. I would have objections if Dux sculpted us on the new stadium of the capital ». Pier Luigi Bersani, the one who opened the dispute, said today. “That gallery of ministers had never been to the Ministry of Industry, it has been there for a week. Frankly I do not accept it, it does not seem right that the ministers of the Italian Republic are put in continuity with the minister of the corporations of monarchical and fascist Italy -explained the former minister-. I said, would you like to keep it? Take mine away, let’s say it’s for privacy. I don’t accept that thing there. ” “I also opened the building to the public, but Sironi and Piacentini are one thing and Il Duce is another. We need to begin to understand this thing here, ”added Bersani.