Tennis, Atp Napoli: another interruption due to humidity. Tomorrow 12 matches scheduled

Tennis, Atp Napoli: another interruption due to humidity. Tomorrow 12 matches scheduled

At 7.15 pm the chair judges had to suspend the games in progress. Defeated Sonego and Nardi, postponed the beginnings of Fognini and Passaro, Berrettini and Musetti ready to debut

First round indigestible for two Azzurri engaged in the afternoon in the ATP 250 tournament in Naples, on the Caracciolo seafront. Lorenzo Sonego was defeated by the number 6 seeded Argentine Baez by a score of 7-5 7-6 (3). Also eliminated one of the three wild cards of the tournament, Luca Nardi, defeated in three sets by the French Moutet for 7-6 (7) 6-7 (3) 2-6. In the evening the debuts of Fabio Fognini, opposed to the French Grenier, and of Francesco Passaro against the American McDonald were also expected, but around 7.15 pm the humidity dropped again on the fields, forcing the judges to sit in the chair for the second evening in a row. suspend the two games in progress (Djere-Gobo and Fucsovics-Zhang) and postpone the following ones.

Program

At this point the order of play on Thursday becomes more intense than ever, with 12 games scheduled from 10: Passaro-McDonald will open the program, with the possibility that the winner will return to the field after a few hours to face the second round the Spaniard Bautista Agut. At the Arena, however, after Fognini-Grenier it will be the turn of Matteo Berrettini’s debut against the other Spaniard Carballes Baena. A few less chances for Lorenzo Musetti, entered as the fifth match on the Arena.

Mishaps

The tournament so far had been played only on the central field, completely redone after the flop of the first field, but from this afternoon the new D’Avalos has also been added. The first to prove it was Berrettini who entered the field at 3 pm while a team of three technicians were still busy fixing the net to the ground. The start of the training was also with one of the technicians who crossed the field lowered in front of the net while the blue dribbled. Some laughter and lightness in the test but in the end the OK from the ATP supervisors arrived, even if the humidity then imposed a new stop.

October 19, 2022 (change October 20, 2022 | 01:05)

