Rafa Pérez will give away a car at the launch of ‘My Best Version’

The singer Rafa Pérez announced that the release of his new album ‘My new version’ scheduled for September 22 will be full of surprises and the first will be the gift of a zero kilometer car for one of the attendees at the Parque de la Leyenda in Valledupar .

This was announced at a press conference held at the Guatapurí shopping center in Valledupar where Rafa Pérez was accompanied by the trirrey vallenato Alfredo Gutiérrez; the composers Gustavo Gutiérrez; Aurelio Nunez; the accordion player and composer Rolando Ochoa; his bandmates Jaime Luis Campillo and JK; and guest singer Yader Romero.

The red car was exhibited with great fanfare during the event with its neon green ribbon, a shower of papers, the press registration and the excitement of the public.

Rafa Pérez indicated that the release of his album ‘Mi Mejor Versión’ will have a four-hour musical revue and the public will enter for free with a Tickeshop ticket that will be given away in all corners of the World Capital of Vallenato.

The new musical production is being recorded with more than 12 songs and its launch will have a live recording at Parque de la Leyenda where a total capacity of 22,000 people is expected.

‘My Best Version’, that title was born from my feeling for those songs that excite and I want all this feeling to be recorded with a live release full of surprises.

He indicated that September 22 is his birthday; the celebration of 15 years of her artistic life and will give the vallenato world the songs from her new musical album ‘Mi Mejor Versión’. “It will be a wonderful night and I want to see everyone smile because that will be my best gift,” concluded Rafa Pérez.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

